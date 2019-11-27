Pargo managed 17 points (8-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 14 assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block in Monday's G League loss against Texas.

Pargo was phenomenal in 36 minutes of action Monday by reaching the 17-point mark offensively while dishing out a game-high 14 dimes to secure a double-double. Through eight G League games played so far this season, Pargo is dropping a superb 14.5 points and 7.5 assists per contest.