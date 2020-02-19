Pargo's 10-day contract with the Warriors expired Tuesday and won't be renewed, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Pargo inked the 10-day deal with Golden State on Feb. 7, but the team apparently didn't see enough to warrant a second look coming out of the All-Star break. The 33-year-old averaged 8.3 points and 2.7 assists in 14.7 minutes over three games in his first NBA action since 2012.