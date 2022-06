Sochan was selected by the Spurs with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The first of potentially three first-round picks for San Antonio, Sochan joins a squad headlined by Dejounte Murray. A talented defender with excellent size, Sochan fills a positional need with Spurs. He averaged 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds as a freshman at Baylor, but his overall offensive game is still very much in development.