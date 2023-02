Horne tallied 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FG), five rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 114-113 win over the Ontario Clippers.

Horne made his first start of the season Thursday. He is averaging 5.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 15.0 minutes across 21 games for Stockton.