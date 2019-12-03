Jerian Grant: Comes up big in win
Grant scored 24 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added five rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block during Sunday's G League win over Greensboro.
Grant led the team in minutes played with 36. He is averaging 16.2 points and 3.8 assists in five games played with Capital City this season.
