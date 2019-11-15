Jerian Grant: Heads to G League
Grant signed a G League contract Thursday.
Grant was reportedly heading to the Chinese Basketball Association in August, but his plans appear to have changed. He's yet to join a G League team but should be getting into game action soon as he looks to return to an NBA roster.
