Grant totaled 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal in Saturday's G League loss to Wisconsin.

Grant had a marvelous night shooting as he made more than he missed and was perfect from beyond the arc. The Notre Dame product is averaging 16.3 points and 5.9 assists per game across 38 games in the G League this season.