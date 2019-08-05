Grant agreed Monday on a contract with the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

The terms of Grant's deal aren't known, but his contract is likely far more lucrative than the offers he was fielding from NBA teams in free agency this summer. A 2015 first-round pick, Grant spent time with three teams during his first four NBA seasons, failing to distinguish himself as a capable backup point guard at any of those stops. He appeared in 60 games with the Magic in 2018-19, averaging 4.2 points, 2.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per contest while shooting 41.8 percent from the floor, 65 percent from the free-throw line and 36.4 percent from three-point range.