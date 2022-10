Hellems was drafted by Oklahoma City's G League team in the 1st round of the 2022 G League Draft on Saturday.

After spending four years at NC State where he averaged 10 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest, Hellems was selected with the 5th pick by the Oklahoma City Blue. As the Blue's top pick, expect the 23-year-old to see a lot of playing time as one of the main offensive options.