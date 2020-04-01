Jermaine Haley: Declares for 2020 Draft
Haley has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Cody Nespor of WV Sports Now reports.
Haley is an oversized point guard at 6-foot-7 who is declaring for the draft following his senior season. He averaged 8.9 points on 6.2 shots, plus 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals across 24.3 minutes. However, he's shot just 25.2 percent from three across his collegiate career, which could limit his upside as a multi-position player at the NBA level.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.