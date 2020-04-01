Jermaine Haley: Declares for 2020 Draft

Haley has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Cody Nespor of WV Sports Now reports.

Haley is an oversized point guard at 6-foot-7 who is declaring for the draft following his senior season. He averaged 8.9 points on 6.2 shots, plus 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals across 24.3 minutes. However, he's shot just 25.2 percent from three across his collegiate career, which could limit his upside as a multi-position player at the NBA level.