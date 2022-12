Samuels totaled 16 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 win over Windy City.

Samuels has scored at least 10 points in three straight games and totaled 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block over his past two appearances. The 24-year-old continues to operate off the bench, but he's been steady producer when given increased playing time.