Samuels registered 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, six blocks and four steals in 49 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 win over Capital City.

Samuels has finished with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in back-to-back contests and recorded four double-doubles over his past six appearances. He also displayed his defensive prowess Saturday by tying his season-high with four steals and setting a new high-water mark with six blocks.