Samuels tallied 18 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 loss to Grand Rapids before fouling out.

Samuels scored in double figures for a fifth straight game and recorded his fourth double-double during that stretch. Across 41 appearances, the Villanova product is averaging 14.6 points and 6.9 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game.