Samuels tallied 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 129-114 loss to the Raptors 905.

Samuels notched his fifth double-double over his past six games. Across 43 appearances, he's averaging 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in 28.5 minutes.