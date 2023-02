Samuels managed 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-102 loss to Long Island.

Samuels notched his eighth double-double and blocked at least two shots for the seventh time this season. Across 39 appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals-plus-blocks in 27.5 minutes per game.