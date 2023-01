Samuels totaled 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 121-107 win over Salt Lake City.

Samuels scored in double figures for a fifth straight game and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds en route to his third double-double of the campaign. Across 27 appearances, he's averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game.