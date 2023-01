Samuels produced 22 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 124-116 win over Lakeland.

Samuels continues to stuff the stat sheet and score at an efficient clip. Monday's outing marked Samuel's fifth double-double of the campaign and his third with at least 20 points. He also dished out at least five assists for the first time since Dec. 20 and tied his season high with three steals.