Samuels managed 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 122-119 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Samuels scored in double figures for a fifth straight game and notched a third consecutive double-double during that stretch. Across 40 appearances, the Villanova product is averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game.