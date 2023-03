Samuels registered 21 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 win over Long Island.

Samuels recorded a second straight double-double and his seventh over Fort Wayne's past nine games. Across 46 appearances, he's averaging 15.0 points and 7.2 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game.