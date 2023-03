Samuels recorded 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 117-108 win over Westchester.

Samuels has recorded a double-double in three consecutive contests and eight of his past 10 appearances. Across 47 appearances, he's averaging 15.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in 29.5 minutes.