Samuels recorded 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 42 minutes during Friday's 114-110 win over Delaware.

Samuels grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds en route to a strong double-double and blocked multiple shots for the ninth time during the campaign. He's playing at an extremely high level heading into the G League postseason.