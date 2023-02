Samuels posted 24 points (11-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five steals and one assist in 22 minutes during Monday's 126-123 loss to Capital City.

Samuels fell one rebound short of notching his third straight double-double with at least 20 points. He also recorded a season-high five steals, marking his fourth consecutive contest with multiple thefts.