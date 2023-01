Samuels registered 28 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 122-119 loss to the Charge.

Samuels scored a season-high 28 points, marking his fourth outing with at least 20 points this season. He also grabbed nine rebounds, finishing one shy of his third double-double.