Samuels totaled 10 points (4-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 101-87 loss to Capital City.

Samuels struggled mightily with his shot but still nearly posted a triple-double while providing quality defensive production. Across 51 G League appearances, Samuels averaged 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks in 30.3 minutes while posting 65/41/56 shooting splits.