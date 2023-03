Samuels produced 31 points (13-19 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 41 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 win over Delaware.

Samuels scored a season-high 31 points and posted his sixth straight double-double during the regular-season finale. The 24-year-old forward appears ready to dominate for the Mad Ants during the G League postseason.