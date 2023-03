Samuels tallied 26 points (11-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist in 41 minutes during Thursday's 119-116 loss to Motor City.

Samuels didn't miss a shot en route to his 12th 20-plus-point game of the season. He fell one rebound short of back-to-back double-doubles, but his overall performance was marred by fouling out late in the fourth quarter.