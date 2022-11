Samuels mustered 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 122-93 win over the Charge.

Samuels didn't miss a shot en route to his second double-digit performance of the season. Across five games, the 24-year-old has averaged 8.4 points on 60.7 percent shooting in 19.3 minutes per game.