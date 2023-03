Samuels registered 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 132-102 loss to Motor City.

Samuels recorded his sixth double-double over his past eight appearances. He also dished out five assists, his most since notching a season-high eight dimes versus the Herd on Dec. 16.