Samuels scored 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed four rebounds in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 126-113 loss to Maine.

Samuels was efficient from the field en route to a season-high 21 points. Across 19 games with Fort Wayne, the 24-year-old is averaging 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 22.6 minutes.