Samuels tallied 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 135-125 loss to the Raptors 905.

Samuels extended his double-digit scoring streak to seven games and notched his second 20-plus-point game during that stretch. Across 42 appearances, he's averaging 14.8 points while shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 46.0 percent from deep.