Samuels mustered eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and five rebounds in 19 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to Sioux Falls.

Samuels continues to garner a solid role off the bench to start his professional career. Across four games, he's averaged 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 20.2 minutes per game.