Samuels recorded 27 points (11-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 141-119 win over the Ignite.

Samuels was efficient from the field but missed seven free-throw attempts, which limited his overall offensive impact Monday. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old forward continues to be an all-around producer for Fort Wayne and is averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 24.5 minutes across 25 appearances.