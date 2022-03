Robinson managed 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks during Sunday's win over the Ignite.

Robinson bounced back from a poor six-point performance against Stockton a game prior with a fantastic overall outing Sunday. It was his seventh time across his last eight matchups scoring at least 19 points. The Boston College product is averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists this year.