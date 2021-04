Robinson was waived by the Wizards after Wednesday's win over the Magic, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 24-year-old sat as a coach's decision the past three games after garnering three straight starts in place of Bradley Beal (hip), and he's now been cut by Washington. Robinson struggled in 17 appearances for the Wizards this season and averaged 4.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.9 minutes while shooting 29.5 percent from the field.