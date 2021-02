Govan totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and three rebounds in Friday's loss to Salt Lake City.

This was Govan's third outing in double figures, as the center bounced back from a poor performance a game prior with a season high Friday. The center has been a non-factor on the boards this season however, averaging just 2.6 per game.