Jevon Carter: Selected by Grizz
Carter was selected by the Grizzlies with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Carter, a 6-foot-2 point guard out of West Virginia, averaged 17.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 steals as a senior last season. His selling points are that of a high-level defender, good passer and solid three-point shooter. That said, his lack of length and size may prevent him from guarding multiple positions, and his average athleticism prevents him from finishing consistently at the rim.
