Jimmer Fredette: Headed to EuroLeague
Fredette agreed to a two-year contract with Panathinaikos, Varlas Nikos of Eurohoops.net reports.
Rumors of Fredette potentially heading overseas started swirling as soon as he left the Warriors's summer league team last week, and now it has been confirmed that the sharp shooter is headed for the EuroLeague. His new home should be a fairly large step up in competition for Fredette after he was dominant with the Shanghai Sharks in China.
