Jimmer Fredette: Signs extension in China

Fredette re-signed with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association on a one-year, $1.8 million contract, international beat writer David Pick reports.

Fredette last played in the NBA during the 2015-16 season, when he split time with the Pelicans and Knicks. However, he'll be spending a second straight season with the Sharks in China, where he's coming off a spectacular year that included a record-breaking 73-point showing back in April. If he continues to have so much success internationally, there's always a chance another NBA team will give him a shot at a contract.