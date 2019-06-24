Jimmer Fredette: To play for Warriors at summer league

Fredette will play for the Warriors' summer league team, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

News of the decision surfaced over the weekend, but Fredette can now officially join the Warriors' entry after the Suns declined his team option for the 2019-20 season. The former lottery pick has found success overseas since flaming out of the NBA in 2016, but he failed to make much of an impact in six appearances for the Suns at the end of last season. In total, Fredette has appeared in 241 NBA games for five teams across six seasons.