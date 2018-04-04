Jimmie Taylor: Averages seven points in 29 games

Taylor ended the season by averaging 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 29 games played for Sioux Falls.

The former Alabama center had a fine first season in the G League, starting 8-of-29 games and seeing almost 20 minutes of action in each. Taylor should look to improve upon his rebounding of 5.5 points per game next season due to his 6-10, 250 pound frame.