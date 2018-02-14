Jimmie Taylor: DNP-Hand Tuesday

Taylor did not play Tuesday against the Hustle due to an injured hand.

The Alabama product has shown flashes of offensive potential but has been highly inconsistent to streak together high-scoring performances. The 22-year-old is averaging just 7.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist per contest in the G-League. It's unknown when exactly Taylor is expected to return from his hand injury, although the Skyforce don't play until Feb. 24.