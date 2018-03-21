Jimmie Taylor: Misses Tuesday's contest
Taylor did not partake in Tuesday's 121-116 loss to Iowa due to personal reasons.
Taylor has missed the last two games now and it's unknown when he is planning on returning to action, as Sioux Falls' next game is Friday. Currently, the 6-10 center is averaging 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.
