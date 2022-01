Whitt logged four points (2-7 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 25 minutes during a 119-102 win Saturday against Raptors 905.

Whitt is averaging 1.7 steals across six G League games this month. However, he has lackluster averages concerning other basic stats. Whitt is also averaging 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds across those six games with the Charge. The tallies indicate he isn't an excellent option for them.