Jimond Ivey: Drafted by Hustle

Ivey was drafted by the Memphis Hustle in the second round of the 2019 G-League draft.

Ivey averaged double-digits scoring in three consecutive years during his college tenure at Akron. During his senior season in 2018-19, he finished with per-game totals of 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.6 minutes.