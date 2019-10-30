Jimond Ivey: Drafted by Hustle
Ivey was drafted by the Memphis Hustle in the second round of the 2019 G-League draft.
Ivey averaged double-digits scoring in three consecutive years during his college tenure at Akron. During his senior season in 2018-19, he finished with per-game totals of 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.6 minutes.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...