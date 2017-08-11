JJ Hickson: Signs deal to remain in China

Hickson, who spent the 2016-17 season in China, has agreed to a contract with the Jiangsu Tongxi of the Chinese Basketball Association, freelance reporter David Pick reports.

Hickson once again failed to attract any legitimate NBA suitors for the upcoming season and will spend the upcoming 2017-18 campaign in China. It's possible his name will re-emerge once the CBA season concludes in the spring, though that wasn't the case after the 2016-17 campaign.