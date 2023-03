Miles tallied six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one assist, one rebound and one steal over eight minutes during Friday's 118-116 win over Raptors 905.

Miles made his debut for Greensboro while connecting on a pair of threes in a team-low minute total during Friday's win. Miles went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft after wrapping up a collegiate career and East Carolina in 2021-22.