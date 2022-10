Moore was chosen in the third round of the 2022 G League Draft by the Charge.

Moore has spent the last two seasons of his career in the G League with Westchester, but he has been an absolute journeyman since he also spent time in Argentina and Israel as well as the Long Island Nets between 2016 and 2018. He averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game for Westchester in 2020-21.