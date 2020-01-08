JJ Moore: Drains 19 points
Moore posted 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Delaware.
Out of Westchester's bench players, Moore led the team in playing time and was quite efficient in the process. That's nothing new for the 28-year-old, as he's connected on 50.3 percent of field-goal attempts this year. Moore is averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
