JJ Moore: Impressive in loss
Moore posted 23 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and seven rebounds across 33 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Long Island.
Moore came off the bench but finished with the third-most minutes and was tied with Ivan Rabb for second in points. He continues to be an efficient shooter, as he's connected on 48.2 percent of field goals and 41.0 percent of three-pointers this season.
