JJ Moore: Records double-double
Moore posted 15 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and 10 rebounds across 35 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.
Moore has boosted his way into a starting role, and he's been quite productive in that role. The 28-year-old forward has knocked down 46.9 percent of field goals this season, and the increased minutes only raise his ceiling.
