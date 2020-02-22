JJ Moore: Records double-double

Moore posted 15 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and 10 rebounds across 35 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.

Moore has boosted his way into a starting role, and he's been quite productive in that role. The 28-year-old forward has knocked down 46.9 percent of field goals this season, and the increased minutes only raise his ceiling.